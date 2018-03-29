Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Washington Prime Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,712 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,725,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,581 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 200,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 28,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.34, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.93 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 25.53%. analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

