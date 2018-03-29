Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) opened at $41.27 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2,824.85, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 72.02% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,770.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $252,392.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-invests-1-12-million-in-manhattan-associates-inc-manh.html.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.