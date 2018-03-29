Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.32 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 821,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,326,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,342,000 after buying an additional 541,618 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,057,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 848,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In other news, insider Eugene T. Coleman sold 33,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $965,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE MUR) opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,438.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

