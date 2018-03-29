Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.42 Million in Loews Co. (L)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,855,000 after buying an additional 295,475 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Loews by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares in the company, valued at $142,055,945.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins downgraded Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE L) opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,145.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Loews’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

