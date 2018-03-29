Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 149,200 Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pilgrim's Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,940,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,970,000 after acquiring an additional 528,588 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 2,806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 513,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 293,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 789,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,674,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $6,183.99, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Mizuho began coverage on Pilgrim's Pride in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vertical Group upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

