Analysts Anticipate Hudson Ltd (HUD) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUD. UBS began coverage on Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 238,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,653. Hudson has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd is a travel concession operator in the continental United States and Canada. The Company operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

