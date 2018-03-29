Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $18.25. 188,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,036. The stock has a market cap of $771.92, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 73,532 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,168,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

