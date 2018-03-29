Analysts Anticipate VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VOXX International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VOXX International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VOXX International.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. VOXX International had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 68,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others.

