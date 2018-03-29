Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.90 Million

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $531.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $591.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $531.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Pivotal Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, insider James D. Zwiers sold 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,702.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 191,771 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 396.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 139,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,852. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2,813.07, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/analysts-anticipate-wolverine-world-wide-inc-www-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-531-90-million-updated.html.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.