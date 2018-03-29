Analysts Expect 3M Co (MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Analysts predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.24 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $8.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.42 billion to $33.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.57 billion to $35.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Vetr raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

3M stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.52. 2,643,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128,550.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a 12-month low of $188.62 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

