Analysts Expect Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (FEDU) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

FEDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Seasons Edu (NYSE:FEDU) traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.30. 28,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,273. Four Seasons Edu has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is engaged in providing after-school math education service for elementary school students in Shanghai. The Company’s courses are divided into elementary school programs and middle school and kindergarten programs. Elementary school programs account for a majority of its students.

