Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (SM) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). SM Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on SM Energy from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Williams Capital set a $40.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 99,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,282,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,478,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,853,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,335,000 after buying an additional 988,583 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

