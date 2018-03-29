Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $10.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $9.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $10.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $49.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $56.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 57.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Joshua T. Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,248,920 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 36,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/analysts-expect-stellus-capital-investment-corp-scm-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-10-68-million.html.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.