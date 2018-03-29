Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.98 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.23%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

DO has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.92 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,017.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

