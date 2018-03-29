Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Myokardia (MYOK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Myokardia (NASDAQ: MYOK):

3/20/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/13/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 442,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,168. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,823.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 3.35.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 204.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $214,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,326 shares of company stock worth $35,736,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

