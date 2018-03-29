Analysts Set $24.83 Target Price for Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tronox an industry rank of 134 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 1,346,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,149. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $2,200.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.50%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

