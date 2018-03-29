Analysts Set BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) PT at $43.54

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from $33.37 to $44.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

BHP Billiton (NYSE BHP) traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 1,417,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 934.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $147,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 1,420.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

