Analysts Set Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Price Target at $145.35

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.35.

BWLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $157.00 price objective on Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) remained flat at $$156.95 during trading on Friday. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,430.00, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

