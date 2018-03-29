Analysts Set Caleres (CAL) PT at $34.00

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 217,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Caleres has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,433.35, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,925.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

