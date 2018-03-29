Analysts Set Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) PT at $1.58

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGCY shares. BidaskClub raised Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:LGCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 526,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,411. The firm has a market cap of $364.48, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Legacy Reserves has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 540,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $1,901,722.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,429,602 shares of company stock valued at $17,315,753. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGCY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 40.5% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

