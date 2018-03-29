Analysts Set MarineMax Inc (HZO) Target Price at $22.00

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CL King upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paulee C. Day sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,400 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,908,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after buying an additional 413,990 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 617,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 224,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,361,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 176,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 211,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.51, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.75 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

