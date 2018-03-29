Analysts Set Mesoblast limited (MESO) PT at $13.92

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Mesoblast accounts for 1.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesoblast (MESO) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,178. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $554.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Mesoblast limited (MESO) PT at $13.92” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/analysts-set-mesoblast-limited-meso-pt-at-13-92.html.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited is engaged in developing cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.