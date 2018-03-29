Analysts Set Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Price Target at $61.88

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $545.66, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $122,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

