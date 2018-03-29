Analysts Set QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Price Target at $69.39

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 8,482,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,332,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,183.11, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.28%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

