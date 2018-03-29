Analysts Set Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) PT at $10.50

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGYP. BidaskClub raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Synergy Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SGYP) traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,349. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $476.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 1,333.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 840.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,998,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,405,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,177 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,355,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 696,911 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 2,040,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 608,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/analysts-set-synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc-sgyp-pt-at-10-50-updated.html.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.