Analysts Set Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Price Target at $36.75

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ WAFD) traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,869. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,936.00, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.98 million. equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 672,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 534,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 329,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 487.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 258,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 328,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 225,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,869,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,017,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

