Analysts Set Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Price Target at $23.10

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wildhorse Resource Development from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $31.00 target price on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wildhorse Resource Development from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

Shares of WRD stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,292. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,811.98, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Wildhorse Resource Development had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 359.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Price Target at $23.10” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/analysts-set-wildhorse-resource-development-corp-wrd-price-target-at-23-10.html.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.