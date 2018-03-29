Analyzing Aqua America (WTR) & Its Competitors

Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aqua America to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Aqua America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aqua America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua America has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua America’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua America and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America $809.53 million $239.73 million 25.23 Aqua America Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 11.87

Aqua America’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aqua America. Aqua America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America 29.61% 12.68% 3.81% Aqua America Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aqua America and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America 0 4 3 0 2.43 Aqua America Competitors 95 267 285 17 2.34

Aqua America currently has a consensus target price of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Aqua America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aqua America is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Aqua America pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aqua America pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 55.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aqua America has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Aqua America beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc. (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure). Aqua Resources, Inc. provides water and wastewater service through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties close to its utility companies’ service territories, and offers, through a third party, water and sewer line repair service and protection solutions to households. Aqua Infrastructure provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. The Company owns several wastewater collection systems that convey the wastewater to a municipally-owned facility for treatment.

