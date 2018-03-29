Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Critical Review

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) and Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Booking and Travelport Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 7 22 0 2.76 Travelport Worldwide 1 1 2 0 2.25

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $2,061.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Travelport Worldwide has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Travelport Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelport Worldwide is more favorable than Booking.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelport Worldwide has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Travelport Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 18.46% 21.12% 10.16% Travelport Worldwide 5.82% -49.43% 4.01%

Dividends

Travelport Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Booking does not pay a dividend. Travelport Worldwide pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and Travelport Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $12.68 billion 7.86 $2.34 billion $46.52 44.38 Travelport Worldwide $2.45 billion 0.84 $142.46 million $1.14 14.32

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Travelport Worldwide. Travelport Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Travelport Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Travelport Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booking beats Travelport Worldwide on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform). It also provides a range of digital and mobile services that allow airlines, hotels, corporate travel management companies and travel agencies to engage with their customers through mobile services, including applications, corporate booking tools, mobile Web and mobile messaging. Travel Commerce Platform connects travel providers and travel buyers, as well as travel agencies, travel management companies (TMCs) and corporations. As of December 31, 2016, it provided air distribution services to approximately 400 airlines globally, including approximately 125 low cost carriers (LCCs).

