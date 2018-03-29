Reviewing Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) & Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner (NYSE: IT) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gartner does not pay a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Gartner has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gartner and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $3.31 billion 3.24 $3.27 million $0.03 3,935.67 Booz Allen Hamilton $5.80 billion 0.96 $252.49 million $1.91 20.09

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Gartner. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gartner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gartner and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner 0.10% 42.47% 4.83% Booz Allen Hamilton 4.68% 50.81% 8.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Gartner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Gartner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gartner and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 0 2 6 1 2.89 Booz Allen Hamilton 0 5 6 0 2.55

Gartner currently has a consensus target price of $137.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $41.16, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Gartner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gartner is more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Gartner on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to client needs through on-site and day-to-day support, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals who are responsible for IT applications, enterprise architecture, go-to-market strategies, infrastructure and operations, program and portfolio management, and sourcing and vendor relationships; consulting services to professionals; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Talent Assessment & Other segment helps organizations to assess, engage, manage, and improve talent through knowledge and skills assessments, training programs, workshops, and survey and questionnaire services. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients. Its commercial clients in the United States are primarily in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, energy, high-technology manufacturing, retail, and automotive industries. Its international clients are primarily in the Middle East, along with a presence in Southeast Asia. The Company’s functional service offerings include Systems Delivery, Engineering and Science, Cyber, Analytics and Consulting. The Company’s innovation service offerings are Digital, Cyber Futures, Next Generation Analytics and Directed Energy.

