Analyzing Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM)

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo does not pay a dividend. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 3.99 $1.28 billion $1.65 23.33 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.84 -$107.24 million ($9.25) -2.90

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chunghwa Telecom and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

