Analyzing Civeo (CVEO) & Its Competitors

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) is one of 94 public companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Civeo to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civeo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $382.28 million -$105.71 million -4.62 Civeo Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 10.66

Civeo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Civeo has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Civeo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civeo Competitors 569 2476 4144 114 2.52

Civeo currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41% Civeo Competitors 0.22% 36.48% 3.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Civeo peers beat Civeo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

