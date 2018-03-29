El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) vs. Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Potbelly has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Potbelly and El Pollo LoCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 3 1 0 2.25 El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25

Potbelly currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Potbelly.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and El Pollo LoCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $428.11 million 0.70 -$6.95 million ($0.28) -42.86 El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 0.92 $8.61 million $0.21 45.57

El Pollo LoCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo LoCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -1.62% 6.59% 4.60% El Pollo LoCo 2.15% 9.00% 5.42%

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Potbelly on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had a domestic base of 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Of these, the company operated 411 shops, and franchisees operated 30 shops, as of December 25, 2016. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had 13 international franchised shops, which included 11 shops in the Middle East, a shop in the United Kingdom and a shop in Canada. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had domestic franchise shops in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

