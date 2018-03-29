KB Home (KBH) versus Gafisa (GFA) Financial Contrast

Gafisa (NYSE: GFA) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Gafisa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa -121.63% -66.47% -21.52% KB Home 2.15% 11.16% 4.11%

Dividends

Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. KB Home pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gafisa pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Home pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gafisa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gafisa and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 3 0 0 0 1.00 KB Home 5 10 1 0 1.75

KB Home has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. Given KB Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than Gafisa.

Risk and Volatility

Gafisa has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gafisa and KB Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $190.68 million 0.46 -$266.17 million ($30.65) -0.20 KB Home $4.37 billion 0.57 $180.59 million $0.86 33.08

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa. Gafisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KB Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KB Home beats Gafisa on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities. In addition, it provides construction services to third parties on certain developments in the Gafisa segment where it retains an equity interest. Its real estate business activities include developments for sale of residential units, land subdivisions and commercial buildings; construction services, and sale of units through its brokerage subsidiaries, Gafisa Vendas Intermediacao Imobiliaria Ltda and Gafisa Vendas in Rio de Janeiro, jointly referred to as Gafisa Vendas.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment. Its homebuilding segments include West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. The homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes. The financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers in the same markets as its homebuilding segments, and provides title services in the majority of markets located within its Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It offers homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

