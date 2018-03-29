Analyzing HD Supply (HDS) and Its Competitors

HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HD Supply to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of HD Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HD Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HD Supply and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply $5.12 billion $970.00 million 7.48 HD Supply Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.14

HD Supply has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. HD Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HD Supply has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HD Supply’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HD Supply and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply 16.79% 37.90% 9.40% HD Supply Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HD Supply and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply 0 10 5 0 2.33 HD Supply Competitors 349 1466 1774 57 2.42

HD Supply presently has a consensus target price of $39.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given HD Supply’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HD Supply has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

HD Supply beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces. It serves contractors, government entities, maintenance professionals, home builders and industrial businesses. As of January 29, 2017, its range of product lines and services included approximately 845,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of products, brands, as well as value-add services supporting the entire life-cycle of a project from infrastructure and construction to maintenance, repair and operations. The Company’s value-add services include customer training, material and product fabrication, kitting, jobsite delivery, will-call pickup options, as well as onsite managed inventory, online material management and emergency response capabilities.

