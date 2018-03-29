Analyzing HeidelbergCement (HDELY) and Summit Materials (SUM)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HeidelbergCement shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeidelbergCement and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeidelbergCement 5.31% 6.97% 3.27% Summit Materials 6.19% 11.51% 3.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeidelbergCement and Summit Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeidelbergCement $16.51 billion 1.18 $781.48 million $1.02 19.30 Summit Materials $1.93 billion 1.73 $125.80 million $1.05 28.92

HeidelbergCement has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials. HeidelbergCement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HeidelbergCement has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HeidelbergCement pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Summit Materials does not pay a dividend. HeidelbergCement pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HeidelbergCement and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeidelbergCement 0 3 5 0 2.63 Summit Materials 0 2 9 0 2.82

Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $33.28, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Summit Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than HeidelbergCement.

Summary

Summit Materials beats HeidelbergCement on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans. Within its markets, it offers construction materials and related downstream products through its vertical integration. In addition to supplying of aggregates to its customers, the Company also uses its materials internally to produce ready-mix concrete and asphalt paving mix. Its construction materials operations consists of aggregates production, including crushed stone and construction sand and gravel, cement and ready-mixed concrete production, and asphalt paving mix production.

