HRG Group (HRG) versus Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) and HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and HRG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29% HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37%

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of HRG Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HRG Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and HRG Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.83 $126.20 million $1.92 23.98 HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.66 $106.00 million $1.98 8.24

Hillenbrand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HRG Group. HRG Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hillenbrand and HRG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67 HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than HRG Group.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HRG Group does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats HRG Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd. (Front Street). Through Spectrum Brands, the Company is a diversified global branded consumer products company. The Company offers seven product categories: consumer batteries, small appliances, global pet supplies, home and garden control products, personal care products, hardware and home improvement products and global auto care. Through Front Street, the Company is engaged in the business of providing long-term reinsurance, including reinsurance to the specialty insurance sector of fixed, deferred and payout annuities.

