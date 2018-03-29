Reviewing Universal Logistics (ULH) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Logistics pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Logistics and Knight-Swift Transportation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Knight-Swift Transportation 0 6 13 0 2.68

Universal Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus price target of $48.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Logistics and Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.22 billion 0.50 $28.15 million $0.99 21.52 Knight-Swift Transportation $2.43 billion 3.38 $484.29 million $2.87 16.01

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Logistics. Knight-Swift Transportation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 2.31% 13.51% 3.49% Knight-Swift Transportation 12.58% 5.92% 3.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Universal Logistics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also offers value-added services for customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of rail and steamship containers between the railhead or port, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services. The Trucking segment provides truckload transportation, including services of various products, goods and materials. Its Logistics segment consists of two operating units: freight brokerage services and rail intermodal. It provides logistics, freight management and other non-trucking services to its customers, through its Logistics segment. It provides a range of truckload and logistics services through its nationwide network of service centers, truckload tractor fleets and its contractual access to third-party capacity providers. It operates primarily in the United States.

