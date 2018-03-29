Analyzing Leucadia National (LUK) and The Competition

Leucadia National (NYSE: LUK) is one of 59 public companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Leucadia National to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Leucadia National alerts:

75.4% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National’s rivals have a beta of -2.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leucadia National and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39% Leucadia National Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leucadia National and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leucadia National $11.44 billion $171.72 million 51.68 Leucadia National Competitors $20.21 billion $854.14 million 0.94

Leucadia National’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Leucadia National. Leucadia National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leucadia National and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A Leucadia National Competitors 218 898 1556 41 2.52

As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Leucadia National’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leucadia National has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Leucadia National pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Leucadia National lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. National Beef processes and markets fresh boxed beef, case-ready beef, beef by-products and wet blue leather for domestic and international markets. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Leucadia Asset Management, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It also owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including National Beef, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

Receive News & Ratings for Leucadia National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucadia National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.