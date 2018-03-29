Analyzing MRC Global (MRC) & ArcelorMittal (MT)

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MRC Global and ArcelorMittal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global $3.65 billion 0.41 $50.00 million $0.27 61.00 ArcelorMittal $68.68 billion 0.48 $4.57 billion $4.47 7.16

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than MRC Global. ArcelorMittal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MRC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MRC Global has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MRC Global and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global 1.37% 3.54% 1.18% ArcelorMittal 6.65% 12.03% 5.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MRC Global and ArcelorMittal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global 0 3 7 0 2.70 ArcelorMittal 0 2 7 0 2.78

MRC Global presently has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $33.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given MRC Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MRC Global is more favorable than ArcelorMittal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of MRC Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of MRC Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats MRC Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc. is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region. It provides services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging and system interfaces customized to customer and supplier specifications for tracking and replenishing inventory, engineering of control packages, and valve inspection and repair. The Company’s principal product types include valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation; carbon steel fittings and flanges; stainless steel and alloy fittings, flanges and pipe; gas products; line pipe, and other.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal S.A. (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products. The Brazil segment includes the flat operations of Brazil, and the long and tubular operations of Brazil and neighboring countries. The Europe segment is the flat steel producer in Europe. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long products and tubular products. The Mining segment comprises all mines owned by ArcelorMittal in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa. It produces a range of finished and semi-finished steel products (semis). The Company operates through its subsidiary Exosun.

