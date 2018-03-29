DXC Technology (DXC) versus Science Applications International (SAIC) Head to Head Review

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DXC Technology pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 5.18% 17.97% 6.78% Science Applications International 3.77% 50.26% 8.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $7.61 billion 3.81 -$123.00 million $3.06 33.12 Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.76 $148.00 million $3.64 21.79

Science Applications International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DXC Technology and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 4 12 1 2.82 Science Applications International 0 2 5 0 2.71

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $81.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Science Applications International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the as a Service and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April, 2017. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. The Company provides engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for government projects, and offers a range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher-end, differentiated technology services. The Company’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

