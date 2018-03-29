Head to Head Comparison: Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) versus Its Rivals

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sturm Ruger & Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sturm Ruger & Co and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Co 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sturm Ruger & Co Competitors 438 2345 3503 148 2.52

Sturm Ruger & Co presently has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Sturm Ruger & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sturm Ruger & Co is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Co 9.98% 22.81% 17.95% Sturm Ruger & Co Competitors -7.88% 5.59% 2.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Co and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Co $522.26 million $52.14 million 18.10 Sturm Ruger & Co Competitors $1.75 billion $88.20 million 22.44

Sturm Ruger & Co’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sturm Ruger & Co. Sturm Ruger & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sturm Ruger & Co pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sturm Ruger & Co pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturm Ruger & Co is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Sturm Ruger & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Sturm Ruger & Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sturm Ruger & Co has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm Ruger & Co’s peers have a beta of -31.74, indicating that their average share price is 3,274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Co beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sturm Ruger & Co

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. It also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. The company sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

