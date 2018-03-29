Financial Contrast: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) vs. The Competition

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Twin Disc to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Twin Disc and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Twin Disc Competitors 585 3003 2926 84 2.38

Twin Disc currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Twin Disc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Twin Disc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Disc and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $168.18 million -$6.29 million -170.99 Twin Disc Competitors $3.86 billion $259.46 million 2.66

Twin Disc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -0.70% 2.92% 1.69% Twin Disc Competitors 3.79% 14.11% 4.38%

Volatility & Risk

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc’s peers have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twin Disc peers beat Twin Disc on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems. Its industrial products include clutches and pump drives sold to the agriculture, recycling, construction, and oil and gas markets. Its land-based transmission products include applications for oilfield and natural gas, military, and airport rescue and firefighting. Its marine and propulsion systems include marine transmission, controls, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems for the commercial, pleasure craft and patrol boat markets. Its other products include non-Company manufactured product sold through Company-owned distribution entities.

