Analyzing Videocon d2h (VDTH) & The Competition

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ: VDTH) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Videocon d2h to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Videocon d2h shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Videocon d2h and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A Videocon d2h Competitors 693 2751 4665 139 2.52

As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Videocon d2h’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Videocon d2h has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Videocon d2h and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Videocon d2h 1.27% 5.19% 0.96% Videocon d2h Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Videocon d2h and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Videocon d2h $458.00 million $4.53 million 164.03 Videocon d2h Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 49.21

Videocon d2h’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Videocon d2h. Videocon d2h is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Videocon d2h has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Videocon d2h’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Videocon d2h peers beat Videocon d2h on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Videocon d2h

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers. Its subscription packages include Flexi Pack, Super Gold Pack, Gold Maxi pack, Gold Kids, New Gold Sports Pack, Gold Sports Kids, New Diamond Pack, Platinum Pack and Platinum HD Pack. It offers value-added services, such as movie channel services, active music channel services, tickers and smart services.

