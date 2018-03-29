Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2035559980287 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.52 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Andeavor Logistics has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,372.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,102.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,847,490.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $92,862.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,929 shares of company stock worth $3,944,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

