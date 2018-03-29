Andritz Ag Announces Annual Dividend of $0.24 (ADRZY)

Andritz Ag (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Friday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Andritz (ADRZY) traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,969.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -1.12. Andritz has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Andritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, such as turbines and generators; and pumps for water transport and irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries, as well as turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

