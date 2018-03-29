ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.23.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $223.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.82 million. analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 230,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,433,319.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,129,050 shares of company stock worth $75,931,708. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 53,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/angi-homeservices-angi-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated.html.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.