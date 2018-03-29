Anthem Inc (ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to announce earnings per share of $5.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.94 and the lowest is $4.66. Anthem posted earnings of $4.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $15.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.03 to $15.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.70. 1,633,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,973. Anthem has a 52 week low of $163.87 and a 52 week high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56,115.62, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $4,688,899.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $455,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,175 shares of company stock worth $52,201,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

