Anthem Inc (ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 64,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.37, for a total value of $15,738,161.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,611,632.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,175 shares of company stock worth $52,201,832 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem (ANTM) traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,810.92, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Anthem has a twelve month low of $158.66 and a twelve month high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.89%.

Anthem declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

