Arbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 194,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 14,429 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $3,314,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,596.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,175 shares of company stock valued at $52,201,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE ANTM) opened at $221.48 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.95. The firm has a market cap of $56,115.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

